Performers to bring Brutus legend alive

Two popular local performing arts troupes – the Dartington Playgoers and Dartington Morris dancers – are joining forces to bring the legendary story of Brutus alive.

The two groups have been busy performing the ‘Amazing Adventures of Brutus,’ a celebration of the man credited with the founding of Totnes, London and ultimately Great Britain.

The colourful free family event will kick off at 10am on Saturday June 25 at Vire Island, Totnes ahead of a procession through the town centre.

The troupes will then perform two short versions of the legend, complete with fighting giants, stormy seas and The Supremes as sirens in the grounds of St Mary’s Church at 11.30am.

Stephen Holley, foreman of the Dartington Morris and event initiator, said: “We would like to encourage the local community to come together in celebrating the legend that gave their town its name, and we are delighted to be working with Dartington Playgoers and local schools to put on this inaugural event.

Dartington Morris Men

“We hope this pageant becomes an annual fun day of celebration for the town.”

Throughout the week the Brutus Stone in Fore Street will be decorated with a design created by Dartington Primary pupils with help from a local artist.

The event will also feature a folk song recounting the deeds of Brutus as well as the procession with dancing in the streets of Totnes.

Stephen added: “We want to encourage the community to actively participate in the procession and dancing.

“The procession will also stop at the ancient guildhall where the mayor and other dignitaries will be presented with a carved replica of the Totnes and City of London coats of arms.