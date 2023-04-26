Kingsbridge Methodist Church is hosting Christian singer songwriters Paul Field and Martin John Nicholls tomorrow (Friday, May 5) to help raise money for farming communities recovering from Cyclone Freddy.
The pair will be performing ahead of Christian Aid Week 2023 – which this year will be focussing on farming communities in Malawi, where people are paying a harsh price for the global cost of living and climate crises.
From May 14-20, Christian Aid supporters are doing all kinds of things to raise money and make a difference in places where severe weather has ruined crops and middlemen have taken hard-earned profits from those trying to farm the land.
Concert organiser, Lay Minister at Kingsbridge Methodist, Rachel Mitchell, said:
“We are really excited to be hosting this fun evening of fabulous music and entertaining stories from Paul Field and Martin Nicholls. Even better, the proceeds will all be going to support the work of Christian Aid as they help and support our global neighbours in need.”
The concert is at 7.30pm in Kingsbridge Methodist Church. Admission is by ticket (£8 or £15 for two) available from the church office 01548 852073 (today) and also via Eventbrite (for £9) at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/
Paul and Martin are Christian singer songwriters with a passion for social justice.
Their songs are distilled from many years’ of touring the world and standing alongside some of the poorest communities on the planet.
Now both based in Devon these two friends have been featured on national TV and radio and have toured extensively in the UK, Europe and across the USA. With many albums to their credit already, Paul and Martin are writing again – post pandemic – and say they are delighted to be back on the road and playing to live audiences.
Money raised from this event will help Christian Aid’s partners to empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty, including gaining the skills to grow more resilient crops, restore soil fertility, increase harvests and to join cooperatives to earn more for their crops.
Support for Christian Aid Week has never been more vital, the charity said, following the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy which struck the southern part of the Malawi during the growing season. More than 1,000 people died and more than half a million lost their homes.