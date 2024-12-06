Residents and businesses including farms and rural industrial units are being encouraged to sign up for Devon & Cornwall Alert to keep up to date.
Devon and Cornwall Police are always looking for ways to communicate as much information as we can to help keep people as safe as they can.
Devon and Cornwall Alert is a two way community messaging system.
It helps them to connect with people and tell them what is happening in their area, allowing them to respond directly with any information.
The aim is to send relevant information where we believe to do so will reduce the opportunity for crime and anti-social behaviour or will help police solve a crime.
Sign up at: https://tinyurl.com/yzhvdkt8