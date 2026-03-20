Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Brixham.
The incident took place in Breakwater Car Park on Berry Head Road at around 5.50pm on Sunday 25 January.
It was reported an altercation took place in the car park involving a man and a woman during which the woman was assaulted. A second woman was also present and involved.
A man in his 20s from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and released on police bail.
Anybody who witnessed the incident, or may have relevant footage is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50260020696
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