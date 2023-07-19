Lee said: "Join me on an exhilarating journey as I take on the newest addition to Devon's parkrun series – the breathtaking Sharpham Estate course! Brace yourself for an adventure that combines the sheer beauty of nature, intense climbs, and the wonderful spirit of parkrun."This course winds through an enchanting forest, offering mesmerizing views of the majestic River Dart and the picturesque valley below. Tough climbs are rewarded with pretty epic descents, on this fast, mostly tarmacked course."