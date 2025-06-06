Refugee Support Devon’s (RSD) crowdfunding has launched to appeal for Refugee Week 2025, with an ambitious target of raising £5,000 by June 22. The appeal will provide critical support to people who are seeking asylum in the UK, and have made Devon their home.
Since 2001, Refugee Support Devon has been a lifeline for thousands of asylum seekers and refugees, offering essential services such as emergency aid and advice through weekly drop in support sessions. This campaign highlights the urgent need for resources to sustain and expand these services.
Refugee Support Devon are hosting several community events in Exeter during the week including a film screening at Exeter Phoenix and a Community Dinner at St. Sidwell's Community Centre.
The appeal runs from June 6 to June 22, with funds going directly towards providing emergency and long-term support to refugees and people seeking safety in Devon. This includes costs of clothes, food, sim cards, emergency accommodation and bus tickets to access our regular drop in support session in the centre of Exeter.
Helen Hartstein, Refugee Support Devon, Chair of Trustees, said: “Imagine fleeing your home, leaving everything behind, only to arrive in a foreign place where the language, culture, and support systems feel out of reach. Through this appeal, we want to raise vital funds to continue to directly support people who’ve risked everything to seek safety.
Our emergency fund and frontline support services are vital to people in crisis. We are a small local charity; but often one of the only sources of support and with rising anti-migrant rhetoric in the UK, Refugee Support Devon is needed now more than ever. Together, we can keep Devon safe and welcoming.”
Shim, Refugee Support Devon, Outreach and Resettlement volunteer, said: “Refugee Support Devon have created a community, filled with compassion and understanding and I think that's so important especially now, at a time where refugees and asylum seekers unfortunately face so much racism, hate and discrimination.”
Adnan fled his home in the Middle East with his two children, wife and mother as their lives were in danger. Arriving in the UK exhausted and frightened about their safety and future, they were placed in an asylum hotel in Devon earlier this year. They have been receiving vital emergency support from Refugee Support Devon.
Adnan said: “Refugee Support Devon was extremely helpful and gave us all the essentials. They have been with us at each and every step of our journey in Devon so far.
Refugee Support Devon don’t just help us with essentials, but they go beyond and think about what will help our mental well-being as well. I am very thankful for that.”
Refugee Week is the world’s largest arts & culture festival celebrating the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.
Established in 1998 in the UK, Refugee Week takes place every year around World Refugee Day (June 20) and has since grown into a global movement. In 2025, join RSD from June 16th to 22nd for a community-powered week. The theme for 2025 is “Community as a Superpower“.
