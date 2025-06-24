Harbertonford Primary School, welcomed Paralympic athlete David Hill this week as part of the inspiring ‘Great Athletes’ initiative.
The visit gave children a unique chance to meet a world-class sportsman and participate in an energetic fitness circuit led by David himself.
Born without a forearm but undeterred, David began swimming by the seaside from an early age and achieved remarkable success, becoming Team GB’s youngest athlete to reach the 100m Backstroke final at the 2004 Athens Paralympics.
He later took up triathlon and placed 4th at the 2013 World Championships. David’s motto, “There’s no such word as can’t”, perfectly embodies the message he shared with pupils about determination, grit, and resilience.
Great Athletes is a social enterprise that connects elite athletes with primary schools to promote physical activity and inspire children to adopt healthy, active lifestyles. The programme runs on a sponsorship model that benefits schools by funding sports equipment and well-being initiatives.
At Harbertonford Primary, physical education plays a central role in nurturing lifelong skills and wellbeing. The school’s PE curriculum is designed to develop physical competence, teamwork, problem-solving, and a passion for sport, while supporting personal development and holistic learning across other subjects.
Beyond PE lessons, Harbertonford offers regular after-school clubs, inter-school festivals, and trips to broaden opportunities for children to stay active and healthy.
Mr Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School said:
“Having David Hill visit our school was truly inspirational for our children. His story of overcoming challenges and his dedication to sport perfectly reflects our ethos here at Harbertonford Primary.
“We’re committed to providing high-quality PE that not only builds skills and fitness but also encourages resilience, teamwork, and a lifelong love of activity. David’s visit has given our pupils memories and motivation that will last a lifetime.”
