There will be three evening performances of Aladdin on Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 January at 7.30pm and two matinees on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for children under 16. Tickets are available online from www.sbads.show/aladdin and from the pop-up village box office. The panto promises fun for the whole family - oh, yes it does!