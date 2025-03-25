One of Paignton Zoo’s five giraffes has passed away at the age of eleven.
Joanna, a Rothschild’s giraffe, had been experiencing a decline in health that was no longer responding to treatment.
‘Despite the best efforts of our dedicated veterinary and animal care teams, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanise Joanna on welfare grounds,’ a spokesperson from Paignton Zoo said. ‘This decision was made with Joanna’s best interests at heart,’ the spokesperson added.
Joanna was born at Paignton Zoo in January 2014 to mum, Sangha, and dad, Yoda, as the zoo sought to rebuild its herd following a tragic fire in 2006. She was named by visitors to the zoo who placed donations in a special collecting box.
‘She has brought much joy to staff and visitors alike over the years and her presence will be greatly missed,’ the Paignton Zoo spokesperson noted.
Joanna’s sisters, Ottilie and Florrie, and mother and daughter, Janica and Eliska, remain in good health and the team at Paignton Zoo will monitor them closely.
However, the zoo has decided to close the giraffe house for a few days to allow the herd to adjust.
The news of Joanna’s death comes just over a month after Kivu, a male gorilla who starred as ‘Geoffrey’ in CBBC’s ‘The Zoo’, died at Paignton Zoo.
‘The loss of Joanna is deeply felt by our entire zoo community, particularly by her keeper team who knew her best. We thank all of you for your support and compassion during this difficult period,’ the Paignton Zoo spokesperson commented.
Paignton Zoo reopened its refurbished Giraffe House last October after replacing the bridge and walkway so visitors could see the giraffes at eye level.