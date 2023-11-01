SUP The Creek 2023, the popular paddleboarding competition run by Waterborn UK, took place on October 21 and 22.
The race sees hundreds of people travel down to Devon to take part in the weekend, which involves distance races down the Kingsbridge estuary and a technical race at South Sands in Salcombe.
Crispin Richard Jones, who owns Waterborn UK, said: “Feedback from the SUP community for SUP The Creek has been outstanding, and we thrilled that our two main races (SUP The Creek and Head of the Dart) have been awarded the top two UK based Technical and Distance SUP events of 2023 by the SUP World Rankings for a second year running!”
“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the many wonderful businesses who helped support the event as well as St Johns Ambulance and Coast to Coast Water Safety who helped keep all the competitors safe during the weekend.”
The races, which took place across Saturday and Sunday, were a huge success.
Crispin said: “With a slight change of lineup to this year’s event program, the Technical Race down at South Sands was on the Saturday and the Distance Races in Kingsbridge were on the Sunday, as dictated primarily by the tides and daylight hours.”
On the conditions for the race, he added: “For the first time since its introduction to the race scene in 2015 we were blessed with plenty of sunshine for the weekend, although with a stronger North Westerly wind on the Saturday... the competitors thoroughly enjoyed the 4 laps of the course with wind/tide/chop/swell and beach transitions before running up the beach through the finish flags!”
The Technical Race is aimed at more experienced paddlers but it still has a leisure category for those waiting to challenge themselves.
The distance race took place on Sunday morning:
“Kingsbridge welcomed well over a hundred paddlers from across the country ready for the Distance Race. With distances to suit all levels of paddlers from a 1km, 3km, 6km and 12km courses to choose from, it really has a suitable, yet safe, challenge for everyone.”
“We were also delighted to see some of the local juniors getting stuck in with the 1km course with West Alvington Locals, Fleur and Mabel Everitt taking 1st and 3rd place. (We) hope that more juniors will be inspired to give it ago in next years SUP The Creek.
“Marie Buchanan from Salcombe took 1st place in the women’s 14’ category on both days. Chris Dayment (Dartmouth), Jamie Harman (Thurlestone), Leigh Boxall (Torbay) also took 1st in their fleets.”