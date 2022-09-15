Organisers confirm Vintage Bus Running Day will take place this weekend
Subscribe newsletter
Kingsbridge Vintage Bus Running day organisers confirm that the event will still take place this weekend.
Colin Billington organiser of the Vintage bus Running day said: “We have been deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose long reign is intrinsic to so much of the transport and social history we are preserving and celebrating.”
As a sign of respect for Her Majesty the Queen the event crew will wear black arm bands and the day.
Colin added: “As the country continues to mourn, we are suggesting that crews at our Kingsbridge event on Saturday might wear black armbands as a mark of respect.
“We hope the Royal Family would be supportive and encouraging of our careful decision to go ahead with this community event given the benefit it brings to charities, the local area, its people and local businesses.”
“We remember happy times such as this royal occasion in 1998, when our 1934 Dennis Mace No.668 (BTA 59) joined Princess Anne and guests at Buckingham Palace for an event in aid of Save the Children.”
The Vintage Bus Running day will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 10am – 5pm and will run its full timetable again this year.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |