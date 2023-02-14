Today, for Valentine’s Day, chart-topping star Olly Murs has announced an extra date to his UK and Ireland tour at Plymouth Pavilions on Monday 28th August.
t’s a special show, announced on a special day as Olly gets set to wrap up the huge arena tour in Plymouth, hometown of his fiancé Amelia Tank.
Olly says “It’s going to be a very special show to end my year of touring. I’ve got loads of personal memories in Plymouth, and I thought why not have our unofficial ‘after party’ of Marry Me there in Amelia’s hometown!!’
Last year Olly once again topped the charts with his latest album Marry Me, his first in over four years, and the 7th of his illustrious career.
Olly returns to arenas this April having sold 180,000 tickets for UK arenas last time around in 2019. He’s determined to go bigger, better, louder this time and returns with eleven huge shows in April & May, including a special night at London’s The O2 Arena on April 29th. After getting married this summer, he then takes the Marry Me tour on a run of summer shows, culminating in a very special & personal show at Plymouth Pavillions on August 28th.