Pertinax, a 42-year-old male gorilla and one of the star attractions at Paignton Zoo, has died following medical complications.
The Zoo announced the news on Tuesday (June 25). It said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pertinax, our beloved western lowland gorilla.
“Pertinax had been showing symptoms of an underlying illness, which had not responded to extensive treatment, so the difficult decision to euthanise him was made, as it was the kindest option.”
Described as having a “calm yet somewhat cheeky personality”, Pertinax first arrived at the zoo from Germany in 1997 and quickly became a visitors’ favourite. He went on to appear in the children’s TV programme ‘The Zoo’ on CBBC.
The zoo said: “During his time here, Pertinax had been a father figure to many young gorillas, nurturing three different groups of males. In 2006, he was joined by our current younger males; Kiondo, Kivu and N’Dowe. As before, Pertinax took an active role in raising them into the gentle, sociable silverbacks that they are today.”
After the three came of age, Pertinax moved into a well-earned ‘retirement’, giving him his own space away from the boisterous teens. In his later years, when he began slowing down he spent his days leisurely exploring his island and enjoying the enrichment provided by his keepers, with whom he formed “very close bonds”.
He also reportedly discovered a love for music, particularly when his keepers would sing for him.
The keepers, along with the dedicated veterinary team, were with him when he passed away.
Paignton Zoo said: “We feel incredibly privileged to have cared for Pertinax for nearly three decades. He was truly one-of-a-kind, and his loss will be felt deeply by our community, especially by his keepers who knew him best. We humbly ask for your support and kindness during this difficult time.”
The zoo has not disclosed the nature of the illness.