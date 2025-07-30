Island House, Church Street, Dodbrooke, Kingsbridge. Decorated for carnival week c1935 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Hand bell ringers - six brothers thought to be Jack, Albert, George, Bill, and Joe (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Miss Elizabeth Prettijohn of Hallsands, the last full-time resident who died on 16.12.64 aged 80 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Passengers disembarking from paddle steamer 'Kenwith Castle' at New Quay Kingsbridge in 1927 after heavy snowfall had isolated Salcombe (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
View of Kingsbridge, probably Wallingford Road, with Dodbrooke Church in background (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
