Salcombe from Ilbertstow sometime between1900 and 1920. Paddle steamer - either 'Ilton' or 'Salcombe Castle' under way in foreground (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
All Saints Church, Malborough (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Garden fete for the church, July 1958 in the garden of Cookworthy Museum, then Kingsbridge Grammar School (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1954 Kingsbridge Boxing Club Team photo in Town Hall Pre Tournament (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Cider press at Batson Hall Farm, Batson in 1985 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.