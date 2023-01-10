The developer London & Western Holdings PLC in the design and access statement said: “The aim of this application is to provide eight new high quality homes in the centre of Dartmouth, one of the ‘main towns’ in the South Hams. The proposed apartment block will be attractive, functional and of good design that offers a contemporary interpretation of some of the features that make Dartmouth’s built environment so distinctive. In particular, the town centre is characterised by buildings of ‘vertical’ orientation with a variety of shapes and sizes sitting next to each other, resulting in varied elevations and rooflines that reflect the town’s long history. Secondly, the steeply sloping hillsides that Dartmouth has been built upon over the years result in a ‘layering’ of buildings when viewed from below. Rooftops and sections of buildings are openly visible as being above one another. Finally, materials throughout the town are also very varied, including slate tile, painted render and stone, brickwork and natural stone. The design of the proposed building reflects these three distinctive aspects of its location. The front façade is made up of ‘vertical’ forms of different materials. The top floor is set back from the boundary and features a variety of roof forms that reflect the Dartmouth hillsides.”