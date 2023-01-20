Reactions have been coming in to the South Hams missing out completely on Levelling Up funding from the government.
Yesterday (January 20) the Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove announced projects to receive a slice of the £2.1m pie in round two of the awards.
Last summer South Hams District Council put in a bid for between £15m and £20m for work on the A38 corridor including the Lee Mill Interchange.
It would have blended public bus and rail transport, cycling and car use as well as promoting cycling and walking and ensuring accessibility to all.
South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter said: “Of course, it is disappointing although we have done extremely well in recent years with the freeport which will benefit both Plymouth and the South Hams substantially.
Perhaps the bid that was submitted was not the most exciting of bids and I think lessons will be learned for the future. We will continue to press the case next year when there is another round of Levelling Up bids.”
South Hams District Council's Executive Member for Commercial Strategy, Cllr Hilary Bastone, said: "Regretfully we were not successful in this round of funding for the Levelling Up Fund, to create a new slip road and roundabout off the eastbound A38 for Lee Mill. “We feel that the bid submitted in partnership with Devon County Council was strong, but there was a huge amount of competition for this funding. We were unfortunate to not receive funding this time, but will consider future funding bids if they are viable and competitive.”
Other parts of Devon were luckier with £13.5m for a new railway station in Oakhampton and £16m for projects extending Dinan Way and improving the Exmouth Gateway and £15.6m goinig to Appledore Clean Maritime Innovation Centre.