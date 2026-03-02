1949 - 50 Kingsbridge and District Amateur Boxing Club Team photo (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford Football team complete with teddy bear mascot (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Boat and passengers on river at Aveton Gifford (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bridge Street, Kingsbridge - Originally Oke's Garage (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Rather blurred Kingston street scene of people leaning against wall around 1930 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
