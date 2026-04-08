1920-1930 Shambles and Town Hall in Fore Street, Kingsbridge, with cars of the period in street. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Silver Jubilee carnival float, 6/5/1935. Photograph taken in Wallingford Road Kingsbridge ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Opening of the Bolberry Golf Club on July 1 1907 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Postcard showing Salcombe, the Old Town, with many small boats moored alongside ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )