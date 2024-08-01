1978 (pre) photo of Welle House, Duncombe Street, Kingsbridge before it was demolished in 1978 to build sheltered homes. (Shows the main entrance, on the Wallingford Road side). (1978 (pre) photo of Welle House, Duncombe Street, Kingsbridge before it was demolished in 1978 to build sheltered homes. (Shows the main entrance, on the Wallingford Road side).)
From an album found in attic of Whitehall, Churchstow. People outside house, vicar, bicycle and pony and trap
Avon Valley with New Mill on the right and road bridge in the background, Loddiswell
Caption:" Houseboat Glendoveer, Salcombe. A.F. No. 189". 1900 = 1920. Moored Shadycombe Creek but taken astern of Glendoveer looking up towards head of creek. Small boats moored/beached on left.
Ship painting 'Jane Goodyear'. Painting caption - 'Shooner (sic) "Jane Goodyear", John J. Ball, entering Smyrna bay 1856'. Signed Raffaele Corsini.