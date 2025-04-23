1922 (pre) horse-drawn mailcart with driver ran between Kingsbridge to Salcombe until 1922 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
One of a series of four photographs of young women 1855 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
On east side of Kingsbridge estuary looking up to town. Paddle steamer in foreground (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Exterior of main school buildings at rear. Kingsbridge Grammar School [KGS], when at 20 Fore Street, Kingsbridge (Kingsbridge Kingsworthy Museum)
1897 Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Street party, Fore Street, Kingsbridge, with young girls and women in best dress. Port's shoemakers shop on the right of the picture (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)