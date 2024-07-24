This week’s selection of photos from the Cookorthy Museum in Kingsbridge includes 100-year-old gatherings in Aveton Gifford, and an old photo from Bantham.
East Allington School group. October 1921 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford Women's Institute c 1925. Pictured at South Efford. Centre (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )
Outing by Char-a-banc, c 1925. All ladies (Aveton Gifford? WI). Vehicle is an AEC new in 1921 belonging to Noyce of Kingsbridge. View is in Torquay (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Aveton Gifford church organ, standing the South Chancel aisle (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bantham, showing buildings and small gathering of people (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)