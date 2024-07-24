This week’s selection of photos from the Cookorthy Museum in Kingsbridge includes 100-year-old gatherings in Aveton Gifford, and an old photo from Bantham.

Outing by Char-a-banc, c 1925. All ladies (Aveton Gifford? WI). Vehicle is an AEC new in 1921 belonging to Noyce of Kingsbridge. View is in Torquay ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )