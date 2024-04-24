Here is this week’s selection of old photos and memories from the Cookworthy Museum in Kingsbridge:

Around 1939 - 1945 Women washing jam jars, all WVS.Second World War, during the evacuation of the Slapton area.
Alphaeus Ball, rabbit trapper of South Milton, previously a blacksmith with donkey. The donkey is wearing a wooden frame and panniers which were used to carry rabbits and bucket and sieve etc.
Pre 1912 Five men sitting on the wall outside uncompleted Links Hotel, Thurlestone. Back row: Joshua Boyce (in charge of building hotel), Edward John Tanner (clothier), Langworthy (butcher). Front row: unknown, William Stubbs (visitor on business with Tanner).
The Crabshell Inn and Bonds Quay, Kingsbridge with a sailing boat *Bertie* by the quay. View to the northwest. Originally the New Quay Inn, it was locally known as "the Crabshell" for years before officially being renamed.
1915 Bus GA 26 and driver outside Great Western Hotel, Modbury. Later name changed to the Red Devon Hotel, and eventually demolished for road widening.
