1943 D-Day rehearsal/evacuation - Emergency kitchen staff from the WRS and Ministry of Food having their lunch.
1943 D-Day rehearsal/evacuation - Emergency kitchen staff from the WRS and Ministry of Food having their lunch. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Sir William Adam Duncan Twysden with his sister and a small dog. He is wearing marines uniform during WWII.
Sir William Adam Duncan Twysden with his sister and a small dog. He is wearing marines uniform during WWII. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
The coast guard station, Bolt Head, Salcombe
The coast guard station, Bolt Head, Salcombe (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Felicity Alphaeus Ball in fancy dress for Loddiswell Carnival 1954
Felicity Alphaeus-Ball in fancy dress for Loddiswell Carnival 1954 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
the VA Hospital at Collapit Creek during the First World War (WW1) 1914 - 1918. Dean and unnamed lady.
the VA Hospital at Collapit Creek during the First World War (WW1) 1914 - 1918. Dean and unnamed lady. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)