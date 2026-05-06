1943 D-Day rehearsal/evacuation - Emergency kitchen staff from the WRS and Ministry of Food having their lunch. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Sir William Adam Duncan Twysden with his sister and a small dog. He is wearing marines uniform during WWII. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

The coast guard station, Bolt Head, Salcombe ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Felicity Alphaeus-Ball in fancy dress for Loddiswell Carnival 1954 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )