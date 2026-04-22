Enjoying the great outdoors (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Group selling crabs outside the White Hart, Fore Street, Kingsbridge (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Tradesmans Arms, Stokenham (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Harriet Steer dressed in black (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1920 (circa) view up Fore Street, Kingsbridge. Shows Oke Bros Garage on left and Kings Arms on the right, cars and people in the street. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
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