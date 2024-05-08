Duncombe street, Kingsbridge, looking west to fore street. Man with wheelbarrow in background. Horses and cart coming down the hill. Roger's Dairy on right behind low wall. Cottages on left demolished and now site of fire station. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

c1880's studio photo of Miss FF Luscombe whose father taught woodwork at Kingsbridge Grammar School [KGS] in the 1930's. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Cottages at South Milton, with group of people outside. Gentleman at corner of cottage is probably Edmund Steer. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Mueseum )

Boats moored at Hope Cove beach. Barney Bank Rock in centre with Bolt Tail on left of picture. Circa 1900. Before the Breakwater and sea wall were erected in 1924. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )