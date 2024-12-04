Wedding photo 1943 outside village hall, Loddiswell
Wedding photo 1943 outside village hall, Loddiswell (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Engine number 6965 *Thirlestaine Hall* with a train from Kingswear at Paignton. 1960 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Official opening of The Cookworthy Museum, Kingsbridge on May 11 1972 by Lord Aberconway, Chairman of English China Clay. Planting of a tree in the walled garden by Alan Dalton, Managing Director of ECC, aided by Surgeon Captain John Locke, Management Committee Cookworthy Museum Society. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
A Class class race on *Regatta Day* of Salcombe Regatta Week, September 1 1934. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Kingsbridge Grammar School Staff circa early 1960s (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)