Collapit Creek SVA Hospital during WWI 1914 – 1918 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Five children seated on grass all wearing smart clothes and hats. Small dog in centre of group. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - Pair of horses drawing reaper/binder with man on machinery and farm dog in foreground. 1927. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Vagrant called 'Foxy' in 1935. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)