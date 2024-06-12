A selection of photos including Bantham’s main street, farm workers in East Allington enjoying a drink on a hay cart and Shadycombe in Salcombe.
Splatt Cove, view northwards across South and North Sands towards Salcombe. Man in small boat near shore. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
'Shadycombe, Salcombe. No. 221'. View down lane, past cottages and across the estuary. Small boys on porch, other bystanders. ' (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bantham, looking down the main street. Taken from wall of house at road junction? Note Sloop Inn only has two storeys. Various bystanders in front of Sloop, around junction (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - Two farm workers enjoying a drink on hay carts with dogs. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Close up of grey mullet caught by seine net spread on beach below Trouts Hotel, Hallsands 06.05.1940. Fishermen holding the net at the edge of the water. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Muserum)