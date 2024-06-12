A selection of photos including Bantham’s main street, farm workers in East Allington enjoying a drink on a hay cart and Shadycombe in Salcombe.

Splatt Cove, view northwards across South and North Sands towards Salcombe. Man in small boat near shore. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

'Shadycombe, Salcombe. No. 221'. View down lane, past cottages and across the estuary. Small boys on porch, other bystanders. ' ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Bantham, looking down the main street. Taken from wall of house at road junction? Note Sloop Inn only has two storeys. Various bystanders in front of Sloop, around junction ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - Two farm workers enjoying a drink on hay carts with dogs. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )