Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman have been spotted filming their new comedy in the South Hams.
The pair were at North Sands Beach in Salcombe shooting for ‘The Roses’ - a new Netflix version of the 1989 black comedy ‘The War of the Roses’.
The synopsis says: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life.
"But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down."
The film is based on Warren Adler's 1981 novel.
The South Hams Gazette revealed the stars were in the town last week.
At the same time the BBC are in the district filming a new Agatha Christie series for BBC 1 called Towards Zero, starring Anjelica Huston. Crews have been seen near Kingsbridge and are also said to be at Burgh Island.