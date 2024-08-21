Studio Portrait of three people, brother and two sisters - all three Identified L to R: Clementine Augusta Rodgers, George Albert Jarvis Rodgers, Letitia Ephalita Rodgers. Dated c.1928. (Studio Portrait of three people, brother and two sisters - all three Identified L to R: Clementine Augusta Rodgers, George Albert Jarvis Rodgers, Letitia Ephalita Rodgers. Dated c.1928. )
Two ladies standing by a Vauxhall Viva (from Margaret Lorenz Album) (Two ladies standing by a Vauxhall Viva (from Margaret Lorenz Album) )
Warnford Wilson known as Wally. Worked on the local railway. During WW1 served as a horseman and was gassed. During WW2 was transferred and drove Western National buses. (Warnford Wilson known as Wally. Worked on the local railway. During WW1 served as a horseman and was gassed. During WW2 was transferred and drove Western National buses. )
Postcard showing two ladies in a small boat. Titled 'Cedar? right fishing out of Hallsands 1933' (Postcard showing two ladies in a small boat. Titled 'Cedar? right fishing out of Hallsands 1933')
Photograph showing Totnes 1933 – Guildhall. (Photograph showing Totnes 1933 – Guildhall. )