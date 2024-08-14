Malston Farm 1904. Round and rectangular corn ricks, thatched, small in size for 1 days thresh when waggoned into threshing barn. Note some of the barns are thatched. (Malston Farm 1904. Round and rectangular corn ricks, thatched, small in size for 1 days thresh when waggoned into threshing barn. Note some of the barns are thatched.)
1971 Vintage machinery rally, threshing machine (1971 Vintage machinery rally, threshing machine)
(Photograph from an album relating to the Jarvis and Crimp families Bottom right - Patience Jarvis (nee Crimp), top right - Ethel Crimp, bottom left - Polly Crimp, top left - Sarah Crimp, middle - John Crimp (all brothers and sisters))
(Image from the Hubert Snowdon slide collection of Thurlestone, Harvey Cup winning football team, Thurlestone FC celebrating at a party in West Alvington.)
(Image from the Hubert Snowdon slide collection of Thurlestone, Burnt cottage with a lady in doorway, group of people by the wall. Thatchways in background.)