This production focussed on aspects of Higgin’s egotism (after all, it is an ego trip as he transforms Eliza), women’s liberation (here Eliza doesn’t stay with Higgins but joins the suffragette movement – a much better ending), the brutality of Eliza’s drunken parents (in this production, casting as a women gave a new harder slant — less comic — one could have imagined that her mother might have earned money from prostitution). As a result, the fact there were only about 5 men in the whole show mattered not.