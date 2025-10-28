The NHS in the South West is thanking those who have already received their flu vaccine and urging those eligible to come forward as levels of flu continue to rise.
So far in the region, over 1.2 million flu vaccinations have been administered, but it is important those who are eligible still come forward for their vaccination.
Dr Matthew Dominey, Consultant in Public Health and Screening and Immunisation Lead for NHS England South West said: “The flu vaccine helps to reduce your chances of having serious illness.
“It is vital that those eligible continue to come forward and receive their vaccines before we head into winter.
“Flu can be a serious or life-threatening illness, and we are already seen a rise in the level of flu circulating in our communities.
“Getting your flu vaccine is the best protection against flu and, as the flu virus changes every year, it’s important to get a vaccination each year to ensure your protection and help reduce the spread to others.
“Children can also get a free flu vaccine, and most schools will be offering this within school hours.
“Parents, please ensure you sign and return your child’s vaccine consent form, or if your child has missed their school session, you can attend a catch-up community clinic during the upcoming half-term.”
Flu vaccines are available for free on the NHS for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline health and social care workers, as well as children and pregnant women.
Latest data published by the UKHSA showed that flu cases and hospitalisations are on the rise, with transmission among school-aged children driving the early start to the season.
Dr Alasdair Wood, Consultant in Health Protection and Vaccine Preventable Disease Lead at UKHSA South West, said: “As we enter the colder winter months, we are already seeing flu circulating in our communities across the South West.
The flu vaccine remains our best defence against what can be a serious illness, particularly for those most vulnerable.
“I would strongly encourage everyone eligible, including children aged 2-3 and school-aged children, pregnant women, over-65s, those with health conditions, care home residents, carers, and health and social care workers, to get their flu jab as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so.
“It is not too late to protect yourself, your loved ones, and help reduce pressure on our local NHS services this winter.
Getting vaccinated now will ensure you are protected when flu activity typically peaks in the coming weeks.”
The South West has also administered over 430,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to help protect those most at risk.
Following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendation, those aged 75 or over, anyone with a weakened immune system, or those living in older adult care homes are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this year.
GPs, vaccination centres and community pharmacies are offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations through the national booking systems or local booking systems, or by calling 119.
In addition, walk-ins are available. Information is updated daily on the NHS website.
