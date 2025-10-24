Families who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby or young child in pregnancy or the early months of life, are invited to come together for a weekend of remembrance, reflection and creativity in Torquay this December.
The remembrance weekend, organised by staff from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, offers a gentle and supportive space for families to remember their little ones.
The crafting session will take place on Saturday 06 December, 10am – midday in Torbay Hospital’s Bayview restaurant, with the remembrance service held the following day (Sunday 07 December) at 3pm in All Saints Church, Babbacombe.
Crafting provides an opportunity for families to come together with fun activities planned for all ages.
The service gives families the opportunity to remember their little one and reflect on their life alongside others who have shared a similar experience.
Families are provided with a star to write their little one’s name on, which is read out during the service and then hung on the star tree in the church. The tree is moved to the Torbay Hospital chapel following the service where it will remain as a tribute through the festive season.
Each year, this special weekend brings together families, local parents, and staff from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s maternity unit, chaplaincy team, and children’s community nursing services to remember, reflect, and support one another.
Ceri Morris, Midwife at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust and one of the event organisers, said: “We’re so pleased to once again be able to hold our remembrance events for families. Over the years, these gatherings have become a cherished tradition and a place where those who return each year and those attending for the first time can find understanding, comfort and connection.
“As we approach Christmas, it can be a particularly emotional time for families. This weekend offers a gentle space to pause, reflect and celebrate the love and memories of the little ones who are always in our hearts.
“We’re deeply grateful to All Saints Church for their continued support and look forward to welcoming everyone for a weekend of remembrance and togetherness.”
For more information, please contact Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Chaplaincy Team on 01803 654186.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.