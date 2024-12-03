NHS in Devon is experiencing significant pressures on health services across the county.
All partners across Devon’s health and social care system have been working hard to take action to mitigate the disruption during a period of winter pressures, including increased attendances at local Emergency Departments with people with minor ailments.
Dr Peter Collins, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Devon, said: “It’s vital that those who need medical help come forward as they usually would – using 999 and A&E in life threatening emergencies and 111 online for everything else, alongside their GP practices and pharmacies.
“Staff in our Devon hospitals are working hard to treat people as quickly and safely as possible, but there are things local people can do to help ease pressures and ensure that people with the most urgent needs can be cared for quickly.
“We are seeing increased numbers of people attending for minor injuries and ailments that can be quickly and easily treated elsewhere, so please choose the right service for your needs and only go to ED in an emergency.”
The message from the NHS in Devon is that urgent and emergency care is there when you need it, but please choose the right service for your needs. The advice for patients is to:
Continue to call 999 in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk
Go to NHS 111 online if you need medical help or advice, or you are unsure about whether you should go to hospital; you can also phone 111
Visit the Minor Injury Unit at Kingsbridge rather than the larger hospitals if appropriate.
If you, or someone you know, experiences a mental health crisis you can access support from 111.
Play your part this winter by taking action to look after yourselves and loved ones, checking in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.
A first step is making sure your medicine cabinet is well-stocked.
Pick up loved ones who are ready to be discharged from hospital.
Make use of community pharmacies, which can advise on minor illnesses and provide medications. Pharmacists can now provide advice and treatment for seven common illnesses including earache, sinus infection and sore throat.
Local people can also help the NHS by:
Not visiting loved ones in hospital if you have symptoms of a cough, cold, respiratory illness, diarrhoea or vomiting
Washing your hands frequently with soap and water as this is the best way to stop it spreading. Alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus.
Getting your flu vaccine from your GP practice or local pharmacy. Some people are eligible for the free vaccine, including over-65s, people with long term conditions like stroke or heart disease and pregnant people
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine. People who are eligible for the vaccine are encouraged to attend one of the many walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Devon.
No appointment is needed.
For non-emergencies call 111 or visit the NHS.uk website.