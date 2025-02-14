Young people in Devon are being urged to take up their HPV vaccine to guard against the virus that can lead to certain types of cancer.
HPV (human papillomavirus) is the name of a common group of viruses that are easy to catch through skin contact (usually when having sex).
All children aged 12 to 13 (school Year 8) are offered the HPV vaccine. However, if they missed getting vaccinated when they were 12 or 13, the HPV vaccine is available for free on the NHS for:
· All girls under 25
· Boys born after 1 September 2006.
While most types of HPV are harmless, some are linked to an increased risk of certain cancers, including cancer of the cervix, mouth, anus, penis, vulva and vagina, and genital warts.
The NHS HPV vaccination programme in England has been shown to have dramatically lowered HPV infections and rates of cervical cancer in vaccine-eligible women, with the strongest effects seen in those offered vaccination at younger ages. HPV vaccination also protects men and women against genital warts and other cancers of the genital areas and anus, as well as some mouth and throat (head and neck) cancers.
Contact your school, college, or university vaccination team, GP surgery or sexual health clinic for more information or to get the vaccine, or alternatively you can contact your local NHS Devon vaccination support line:
· East and Mid Devon, Exeter and South Devon/Torbay - 07729300349
· West Devon and Plymouth - 07729300350
Dr Sharif Ismail, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “The HPV vaccine is one of the most successful in the world, now given as just a single dose helping to prevent HPV related cancers from developing in boys and girls.
“We urge young people to take up this potentially life-saving vaccine when offered.”