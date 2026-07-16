Just one offence involving a person being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle was recorded by Devon and Cornwall Police over three years, according to newly released figures.
Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows the force recorded a single relevant offence between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2025.
The incident occurred in January 2024 and resulted in no further action being taken.
The force confirmed the bike involved was a standard pedal cycle rather than an electrically assisted bicycle (e-bike).
The information was released in response to a request asking how many offences under Section 30 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, which covers riding a cycle while unfit through drink or drugs, had been recorded in each of the calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025.
However, Devon and Cornwall Police said offences of riding a pedal cycle under the influence of drink or drugs are no longer notifiable to the Home Office, meaning forces are not required to record them as crimes.
As a result, the force warned that figures for that specific offence after November 14, 2022, are "highly likely to decrease or completely stop".
Instead, the only relevant incident identified during the three years was recorded under the offence description "drunk in charge of a pedal cycle / carriage / animal".
The force said no separate data was held on charges or prosecutions because the case was closed with the outcome of no further action.
The figures suggest recorded drink-cycling offences are now extremely rare in Devon and Cornwall, although the force cautioned that changes to crime recording rules mean the data should not be interpreted as a direct measure of how often the offence occurs.
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