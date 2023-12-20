NHS dentists in South Devon are in crisis, councillors have been told.
Now a new pilot scheme to only provide essential services in dental care to the area is to be considered.
South Hams District Council has backed the move which will see them asking the Devon Health and Wellbeing Board to work with dentists and patients to set up the scheme, as well as asking local MPs to support it.
The board is a Devon County Council forum bringing together health, public health and care system experts.
“As a council we cannot sit back and do nothing,” said Cllr John Birch, Totnes.
Cllr Ged Yardy, Dartmouth and East Dart, said: “The aim of this is to encourage the NHS to support a different way of providing dental care. We want to reduce the inequalities in dental care in Devon.
“I know of a case of £200 being charged for two fillings for the child of a minimum-wage parent.
“The NHS has contracts, but they are not being delivered.”
Cllr Birch went on to say: “There is a crisis out there, and the least we can do is to try and find a way forward. We need to show that we are concerned about the lack of provision.”
Council chairman Guy Pannell, South Brent, said there were concerns over the effect of the lack of NHS dental cover on children’s health, and Cllr Jonathan Hawkins, Dartmouth and East Dart, said the service was ‘dreadful.’
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, Woolwell, added: “If we can do one small thing to help with this crisis, then I welcome it.”
Members voted unanimously to back the setting up of the pilot scheme.