Kingsbridge Police have a new home for their regular Community Surgeries.
PC Simon Cooper said: “We have moved ‘next door’, from Quay House to Kingsbridge Care Hub as we prefer to come to the community, rather than expect them to come to us – and as the Care Hub is the town’s community centre, it is the obvious location.
Fully accessible, and with private facilities should people wish to speak to us in confidence, we feel it will be easier for people to reach out to us - the promise of coffee and cake had nothing to do with it!”
Surgeries are held once a month on Wednesday mornings from 10.30 am to noon and due to shift patterns they cannot always be on a fixed date nor always the same officer although both the Care Hub and the Police will post the upcoming dates on their Facebook pages.
The October Surgery will be on Wednesday October 23 when PC Simon Cooper hopes to be in attendance.
A spokesperson for Kingsbridge Care hub added: “So why not pop in and have a chat to a member of your community policing team about any concerns or fears you may have. Let them reassure you personally that we do live in a very safe and welcoming community.”