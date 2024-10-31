Researchers are embarking on groundbreaking trials to develop vaccines aimed at protecting against seasonal flu and norovirus, two significant health concerns.
The research includes the NIHR Patient Recruitment Centre at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in both trials.
This study aims to assess a new mRNA vaccine designed to prevent seasonal flu in individuals aged 50 and older. Conducted by researchers at various NHS trusts, the Fluent Trial will compare the investigational vaccine with an already approved flu vaccine.
Participants in this Phase 3 clinical trial will receive either the new vaccine or a standard flu vaccine. To qualify, individuals must be in good health and not have experienced flu symptoms within the six months leading up to the trial. The trained clinical trial team will support participants throughout the process, ensuring they understand the trial's details before they agree to take part. Importantly, participation comes with reimbursement for travel and time spent in the trial.
In parallel, the Nova 301 Trial is seeking approximately 25,000 participants worldwide to test a new mRNA vaccine that could help protect against norovirus, a prevalent cause of stomach illnesses in the UK. Unlike the flu trial, this study involves individuals aged 18 and older. Participants will be given either the investigational vaccine or a placebo, which has no active ingredients.
This Phase 3 trial will last up to 25 months, during which participants must attend up to seven scheduled clinic visits. As with the Fluent Trial, the Nova 301 Trial team will provide assistance and ensure participants are informed about the study.
Both studies underscore the importance of advancing vaccine research to reduce illness and pressure on healthcare systems, especially during peak seasons. Professor Michael Gibbons, a key figure in both trials, emphasized the need for effective vaccines to protect vulnerable populations and maintain public health.
Interested individuals can reach out to the respective research teams to learn more about how they can contribute to this vital research.