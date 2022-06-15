New ticket puts Dartmouth on National Rail map

Great Western Railway is inviting customers to take a unique journey to Dartmouth this summer – via train, steam railway and boat.

DARTMOUTH is finally on the National Rail map as Great Western Railway has introduced a unique ticket to the town.

The national train operator has teamed up with the Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company to offer a through ticket direct to Dartmouth.

Passengers can travel by GWR train to Paignton, before connecting with the steam train to Kingswear, and then the foot passenger ferry service to Dartmouth.

The new ticket was championed by Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall, who worked closely with GWR and Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company to make sure it was on sale in time for the summer holidays. Bookings were available from Monday this week for trips starting the following day.

Anthony Mangnall said: "This new link and cooperation between GWR and the Dartmouth steam railway offers a romantic and unique way of arriving in South Devon. I hope residents, visitors and tourists alike will make full use of the throughfare ticket to Dartmouth via Kingswear. This partnership has long been an ambition of mine and I’m incredibly pleased to see it come to fruition."

John Jones, Managing Director of Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company, added: “This is a great opportunity for the Dartmouth Steam Railway – it’s very exciting to be able to link up with GWR to offer visitors from far and wide the opportunity to enjoy a trip on our steam trains and boats. Passengers are sure to enjoy both the fantastic views and, fingers crossed, the amazing weather!

“I’d like to say a really big thank you to both Anthony Mangnall and GWR for getting this new venture up and running.”

Bookings will remain on sale throughout the summer, until October 30 when the steam train service ceases for the winter. Tickets need to be purchased in advance, before midnight the day before travel, and reservations are mandatory.

GWR Commercial Director Phil Delaney said: “We’re proud to serve some truly breath-taking destinations on our network and I’m delighted we can now add Dartmouth to that list with this wonderful through ticket.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to put this partnership in place with Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company. I believe our customers will love this unique opportunity to travel by GWR train, steam railway and boat to one of the most picturesque spots the south west has to offer.