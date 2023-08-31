The next series of the highly successful webinars, aimed at parents of teenagers and pre-teens, begins in mid September.
And again, the Let’s Talk Teenagers and Let’s Talk Pre-Teens series' will tackle a range of important topics relevant to young people today, providing advice and guidance to parents and carers.
The Let’s Talk Teenagers sessions will run on Tuesday September 19, Tuesday September 26 and Tuesday October 3.
And the Let’s Talk Pre-Teen sessions will run on Thursday September 21, Thursday September 28 and Thursday October 5.
To find out more and to book your place, visit the Let’s Talk Teenagers; or the Let’s Talk Pre-Teens webpages.