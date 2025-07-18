Today, Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon had warmly welcomed the official confirmation that a new Post Office will open on Plymstock Broadway on October 9 2025, marking a major win for the local community after nearly four years without access to local postal services.
Plymstock has been without a Post Office since the previous branch closed several years ago, leaving residents without accessible postal or banking services. The situation was further compounded by the announcement earlier this year that Lloyds Bank, the last remaining bank in the town, will close in November 2025.
For several years, Miss. Smith has led the effort to bring a replacement back to the Broadway. She has worked closely with the Post Office, local stakeholders, and raising this matter in Parliament to ensure constituents could once again access essential services. After several months of negotiations, the Post Office has now confirmed that a new operator has been appointed and the new branch will open in Plymstock Broadway on October 9 .
Speaking after the announcement, Miss. Smith said: “I’m so pleased to be able to share this good news with local residents. The return of a Post Office to Plymstock Broadway has been a long time coming, and I know how much this will mean to people across our community.
Over the last three and a half years, I’ve heard time and time again from residents, especially older residents and small business owners, about the difficulty of accessing basic services. I’ve worked tirelessly with the Post Office and ministers to keep this on the agenda, and I’m absolutely delighted that we now have a confirmed opening date.”
Reflecting on this hard-fought campaign Miss. Smith added: “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to sign petitions, contact me, or speak up about the need for a local Post Office. I will keep working to ensure residents across South West Devon have access to the services they rely on.”
