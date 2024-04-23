People can now report crimes and incidents and find out how to access support for victims just by using a smartphone app.
The Police.UK app also gives crime prevention advice, information on local police contacts and an opportunity to compare crime rates.
Available via the iOS App store and Google Play, it provides the same function as the Police.UK website but with the added convenience of being able to use all its services on most smartphones.
The app offers a quick and easy way of reporting non-urgent incidents, find crime prevention advice for a wide range of issues, such as burglary or vehicle crime prevention advice, information about local neighbourhood policing teams, listing who is on the team, local crime priorities and any upcoming meetings in the community.
Assistant Chief Constable of Devon & Cornwall Police, Nikki Leaper said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to contact the police to report an incident, to find out how to keep themselves or their property safe or to find details of their local policing team.
“The Police.UK app provides people with a source of information about the police and an easy way of reporting an incident when they may not have done before because it was inconvenient to make a phone call or visit a police station.
“Being able to report something digitally, via the app, puts the victim or witness in control and avoids the need to talk, in person, to someone they have never spoken to before.