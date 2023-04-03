New Archdeacon of Plymouth Finds “Irrepressible Hope” in Small Churches Making a Big Impact in Challenging Circumstances
The new Archdeacon of Plymouth is the Reverend Jane Bakker, who is currently Priest-in-Charge of a large parish in Southampton and was the former Area Dean.
Rev Bakker grew up in Cambridge and joined the RAF as an assistant Air Traffic Controller before working in accounts and becoming aManagement Accountant. She felt called to ordination soon after becoming a Christian and trained at Trinity College, Bristol, where she met her husband, Greg. She was ordained in 2001.
She said “I am most looking forward to getting to know the people of Plymouth Archdeaconry and discovering the joys and challenges ofministry in Devon. It is not an area I know well, and I will enjoy exploring the region.
“I find hope when I see small churches, sometimes in challengingcircumstances, making a big impact in their local community. “When the resilient and resourceful congregations gather around a renewed vision of God’s kingdom, then hope is irrepressible. “The message of Jesus is one of transformation. In the thousands of small changes that follow the movement of God’s spirit, hope grows.”
Jane succeeds the Ven. Nick Shutt, who is retiring at Easter.
She said that she was looking forward to working with churches in both urban and rural areas and across the spectrum of church traditions“When churches respond to the needs of their community in imaginative ways, diversity and individuality emerge. “The joy of being part of a broad church is that there is room for every expression of church – we are only limited by our imagination!”
The Bishop of Plymouth, the Rt. Rev James Grier, said “I am delighted that Jane is going to be the new Archdeacon of Plymouth and can’twait to work with her as we partner in serving the people of Plymouth Archdeaconry.
“She brings a fantastic combination of pastoral, administrative and strategic gifts, along with great faith and enthusiasm, which are allessential for an archdeacon! “I look forward to this new season of growing the kingdom in wonderful Devon.”Jane, who enjoys being “a serial crafter” in her spare time, plans to move to Devon in May.
She said “I like to walk with my dog Orla and my husband. We enjoy being by water, so we are looking forward to exploring Devon’srivers and coastlines.”
Jane will be collated (licensed) as Archdeacon of Plymouth in a special 13service at St Eustachius church, Tavistock, on Tuesday 13 June at7pm.
She will be installed as a member of the College of Canons at Exeter Cathedral during Choral Evensong on Tuesday June 27 at 5.30pm.
Anyone is welcome to attend both services.