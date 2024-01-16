Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has celebrated the opening of a new breast screening unit at Dartmouth Health and Wellbeing Centre.
The unit was formally opened by Captain Andrew Bray of Britannia Royal Naval College, Sir Richard Ibbotson, Chairman of the Trust and Dr Katie Giles, the screening programme director.
The mobile unit covers Totnes, Dartmouth, Teignmouth, Dawlish, Kingsteignton, Bovey Tracey and Buckfastleigh, allowing local patients access to vital screening appointments, without having to travel to Torbay Hospital.
Dr Katie Giles said: “Screening mammograms help us to detect breast cancer at a very early opportunity, most commonly before a breast lump is even felt. Early diagnosis means earlier treatment, better outcomes and improved survival rates for patients. In the last year alone, the Torbay and South Devon screening programme has diagnosed 112 breast cancers.”
Sir Richard Ibbotson said: “We are thrilled to be able to continue offering mobile breast screening with the arrival of this new and up-to-date unit which allows us to maintain our commitment to our local community, which is to offer accessible breast screening and diagnose breast cancer as early as possible.”
The funding for the new unit was provided by NHS England to replace the old unit which had been in use since 2011.
The NHS offers screening to save lives from breast cancer. All women aged 50 to 70 who are registered with a local GP are invited for breast screening every three years. It is advised to attend breast screening, as it can save your life.