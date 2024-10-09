Plympton could soon see the addition of 14 new sports pitches alongside a development of 200 homes.
The site, located at Boringdon Park, neighbours an area already granted planning permission for 550 new dwellings at Coypool Park. That development includes care homes, a community hub, and approximately 40 acres of open space and woodland.
The applicant, South West Strategic Developments, stated that the new scheme will "complement" the Coypool Park development.
Planning documents reveal that the proposals include a woodland buffer to protect the ancient Woodford Wood, a County Wildlife Site (CWS). The plan covers 30 hectares of agricultural land – roughly the size of 50 football pitches – with 60 of the homes expected to be affordable. Access would be provided through the new Coypool Park estate.
The proposals feature electric vehicle charging points, car club spaces, e-bike hire, cycle parking, and a hilltop park. The sports hub would include changing rooms, a café, and function rooms, providing 14 football pitches, four tennis courts, and 186 parking spaces.
Grassroots Planning Ltd, the agent for the applicant, mentioned that the land was identified in the Plymouth and South West Devon Joint Local Plan as suitable for playing pitches and affordable housing, especially when it became clear that Coypool Parkland might struggle to deliver on these.
Plymouth City Council has also recognised the need for more grass pitches to allow children to play football matches.
Plymouth City councillor Terri Beer voiced concerns about the development, saying: “Plympton would be overwhelmed with new homes and no new infrastructure, such as health facilities, to support it.”
She added that an additional 550 homes are already earmarked for Plympton across two other sites.