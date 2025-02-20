UHP signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant in 2017 and has been working hard to provide better job and training opportunities for members of the Armed Forces community. The Trust has also been working in partnership with Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS) and due to the work UHP has done to support the Armed Forces community in the region, it was awarded a Gold Employer Recognition Scheme Award in 2020, which represents the highest badge of honour for organisations that employ and support serving and those who formerly served, as well as their families.