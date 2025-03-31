He is Not Here, the latest song from Devon Christian song writing duo Axford & Robinson has just been released.
Sung by Chloe Axford, the song imagines Mary Magdalene's discovery of the empty tomb on Easter Sunday, and that liminal moment between her experience of the resurrection and the telling of others.
Mackenzie Robinson, who wrote the lyrics, said "As she journeys through the garden, Mary moves from a place of bleakness, grief and loss, to a place of hope, wonder and purpose, following her encounter with Jesus.
"For a brief moment the beautiful mystery of the risen Christ is hers alone."
The song was recorded at Between Sounds studio in Buckfastleigh, and the video features scenes from Dartmoor.
The song is being released in aid of the Quiet Garden Movement - a Christian charity providing peaceful places for contemplation and meditation in private gardens, community spaces, prisons and more.
Chloe said "People often say they feel closest to God outside in nature, so it feels apt that Mary encounters the risen Jesus in a garden. I have always loved the fact that she initially mistakes him for a gardener. The moment when she realises he is alive is full of drama.
"This song tries to encapsulate this incredible moment when Mary can treasure this good news in her heart."
‘He is Not Here’ will be available on major streaming platforms from Friday April 28.
Mack Robinson and Nick Axford are the musical duo behind the song, and both attend St Andrew’s church in Ashburton.
Mack is a Licenced Lay Minister in the Ashburton and Moor Mission Community.
The link to the YouTube video is here -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaiFGQlwP40
Find out more about the Quiet Garden Movement at https://quietgarden.org/
and donate at https://quietgarden.org/support-us/donate/